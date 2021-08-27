Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
UPDATE: One dead, another injured in Kanawha County crash

UPDATE (12:43 p.m. on Friday, August 27): In addition to one fatality, one other person was transported from this crash to a hospital.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the WV State Police are on the scene.

The Pratt and east Bank Fire Departments responded.

Paint Creek Road at the location of the crash will remain closed for the next two or more hours.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Metro 911 confirms a two-vehicle crash in the area of Paint Creek Road and Milden Lane in Holly Grove around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

One fatality has been confirmed.

Paint Creek Road will be shut down for at least the next two hours

We are unable to confirm any other injuries at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

