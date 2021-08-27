UPDATE: One dead, another injured in Kanawha County crash

UPDATE (12:43 p.m. on Friday, August 27): In addition to one fatality, one other person was transported from this crash to a hospital.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the WV State Police are on the scene.

The Pratt and east Bank Fire Departments responded.

Paint Creek Road at the location of the crash will remain closed for the next two or more hours.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Metro 911 confirms a two-vehicle crash in the area of Paint Creek Road and Milden Lane in Holly Grove around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

One fatality has been confirmed.

Paint Creek Road will be shut down for at least the next two hours

We are unable to confirm any other injuries at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene.