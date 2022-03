LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in the hospital after an early-morning fire in Lincoln County on Thursday morning.

Lincoln County Dispatch says the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. at a house on 2Mile Creek near Branchland.

One person was flown to a hospital, and we do not know at this time if anyone else was home.

West Hamlin Fire & Rescue, Hamlin VFD and the Guyan River Fire Department responded.

The fire has since been contained, and the scene is now clear.