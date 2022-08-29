ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant Monday that led to equipment and materials being found consistent with the manufacturing of pills in St. Albans.

According to DEA Spokesperson Kevin McWilliams, they say the residence was on Spring Street in St. Albans.

McWilliams says one person is in custody with charges pending.

The St. Albans Police Department and Fire Department, the Charleston Police Department and Fire Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Drug Enforcement Administration are all on the scene.

They say this is an ongoing investigation.