MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says a two-vehicle crash with entrapment occurred on South Main Street in Milton.

The vehicle was turned on its topped, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers also say one person was trapped and freed, and one person was injured with a potential headwound.

The call came in to 911 around 4:19 p.m., and the accident was reported in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

Westbound traffic is closed on South Main Street, according to Cabell County 911.

Responders at the scene include Milton Police Department, Milton Fire Department, and Cabell County Emergency Management Services.