One injured after vehicle crashes into building

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after her vehicle crashed into a building.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at Charleston Blueprint in Hurricane. Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett says a woman was reportedly on her way to a meeting at the location, apparently hit the gas instead of the brakes and went into the building.

According to Hayzlett, while her injuries were minor, she was taken to the hospital as a precaution and no one inside the building was hurt. The building, he says, has “substantial structural damage.”

