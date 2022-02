CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the blaze broke out around 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue. The Charleston Fire Department says one man was trapped in the home and pulled out of the fire.

There is no word on the man’s condition or what caused the fire.

