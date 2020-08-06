Police investigating Charleston homicide, suspects on the run

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are investigating a homicide in Charleston.

Law enforcement at the scene say a man was shot and killed on a sidewalk on the 200 block of Elm Street after arguing with two black males.

The two men took off on foot.

The victim has not been identified but is in his thirties.

