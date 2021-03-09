Countdown to Tax Day
One injured in Charleston stabbing, police search for suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Charleston, according to Metro 911 officials. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street East. Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Dispatchers say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

