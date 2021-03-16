One injured in Dunbar house fire

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Dunbar fire crews are on scene of a house fire on Dunbar Avenue.

Dunbar emergency crews say one woman suffered burns to her face. There is no word on the extent of her injuries at this time. Officials say the woman was on an oxygen tank. Her cat died as a result of the fire.

According to crews, the fire seemed to have started in the front of the house, but it is still undetermined at this time.

Dunbar Avenue is closed at this time.