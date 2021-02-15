One injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 News that one person is injured as a result of a shooting at 9th Avenue and 22nd Street in Huntington.

Timothy Paul Miller, 29, of Huntington was the victim. Miller was not transported by ambulance was taken to a nearby hospital in a different vehicle.

Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will provide more information as it is made available.

