One injured in Huntington stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One man has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Huntington.

Emergency dispatch officials say a man reported that he had been stabbed in an apartment on Doulton Avenue between 18th Street and 19th Street. The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Captain Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department said the victim was stabbed in the lower back, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

