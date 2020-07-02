One injured in I-64 crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Charleston.
According to the Charleston Police Department, the crash happened around 8:02 p.m. Wendesday, July 1, 2020, on Interstate 64 westbound just past the Oakwood exit ramp. Officers say the driver of a Subaru Impreza lost control while negotiating the curve just past the exit.
The interstate was shut down for a period of time while crews cleared the roadway. The driver of the Subaru was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, according to police.
Charleston police officers say charges are pending on the driver. The crash remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Traffic Division.
