One injured in Kanawha County crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Kanawha County.

Officials with Metro 911 say calls regarding the single-vehicle crash on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville came in around 12:05 p.m., Nov. 10. One person was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers say there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The road was shut down following the crash, but has since reopened.

