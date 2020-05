KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after a crash in western Kanawha County.

The crash was reported around 7:05 pm on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans near Venture Lanes.

Dispatchers say one person was hurt in the accident. MacCorkle Avenue eastbound will be closed for some time while crews work to clear the scene.

The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Saint Albans Police Department responded to the scene.