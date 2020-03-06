One injured in shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police are investigating after a late-night shooting on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Cabell County Dispatchers say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of 25th Street near 13th Avenue. Police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say one person was transported to a nearby hospital as a result of the shooting. No word yet on the severity of any injuries. Police are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

