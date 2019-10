ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WOWK) – One person is being taken to the hospital by HealthNet after a single-vehicle rollover MacCorkle Avenue and Austin Drive in St Albans.

Authorities say the person was entrapped in the vehicle. The road is closed but is expected to reopen soon. West Side Fire, Jefferson Fire, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and Saint Albans Police are at the scene.

MacCorkle Avenue at Winfield Road (Route 817) will be shut down for a HealthNet landing zone for the crash.