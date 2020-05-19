One injured in single-vehicle crash knocking out power in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured after a vehicle crash in Charleston this morning, May 19, 2020.
Kanawha County Deputies say a driver struck a utility pole in Jefferson. The driver was transported for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
Appalachian Power crews are on the scene trying to restore power after nearly 820 customers lost power shortly after 8 a.m. due to the broken pole. A spokesperson says most customers have been transferred to another source while repairs are made, but around 160 customers are still without service.
Crews estimate service will be fully restored around 2 p.m. this afternoon.
