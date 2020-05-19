One injured in single-vehicle crash knocking out power in Kanawha County

Crews work to repair a utility pole after a single vehicle crash this morning. May 19, 2020. (WOWK 13 Staff Photo)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured after a vehicle crash in Charleston this morning, May 19, 2020.

Kanawha County Deputies say a driver struck a utility pole in Jefferson. The driver was transported for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Appalachian Power crews are on the scene trying to restore power after nearly 820 customers lost power shortly after 8 a.m. due to the broken pole. A spokesperson says most customers have been transferred to another source while repairs are made, but around 160 customers are still without service.

Crews estimate service will be fully restored around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories