One injured in tractor-trailer roll-over accident

SHARON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency dispatch officials say the southbound lanes of I-77 on the West Virginia Turnpike were briefly shut down following a single-vehicle accident.
Officials say a tractor-trailer rolled over around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning near the Sharon exit of I-77 southbound. One passenger was transported to a hospital for unknown injuries. No injuries were reported for the driver.
No the other vehicles were damaged in the accident, however, both southbound lanes were closed for about 15 minutes. The scene has been cleared, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The West Virginia State Police, the East Bank and Cabin Creek fire departments, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the accident.
