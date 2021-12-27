One injured, teen charged in Chelyan crash involving allegedly stolen car

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) – A teenager is facing charges after an allegedly stolen car crashed near Chelyan.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began when a car was stolen from a St. Albans-area business this morning, Monday, Dec. 27. Deputies say the vehicle had a tracking system and was being remotely monitored when it crashed into another vehicle near Chelyan.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, four teenagers reportedly fled from the car and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Deputies say one of the teenagers was caught and is now facing charges.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information on the crash or vehicle theft to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169, on social media, at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously message us through www.kanawhasheriff.us.