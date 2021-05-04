One killed in Hurricane fire

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)- One person has died as a result of a residential fire Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were called to a multi-family residence on Fairway Gardens Drive just after 7:15 p.m.
When they arrived on scene they saw smoke billowing out of one of the town-homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation although Teays Valley Fire Chief John Smoot says they do believe they are close to figuring it out.
He also says a neighbor helped get the victim out of the home. “A neighbor had pulled the victim from the living area of the first floor and when we got here we made an assesment of the patients condition and that individual did die from his injuries suffered in the fire.” said Smoot.
As far as damage to the home, it was contained to the first floor with smoke damage throughout the unit, and Chief Smoot says the other units in the complex do not have any damage.
A medical examiner arrived later to the scene to officially determine the cause of death.
Cheif Smoot also says his team’s fast arrival was critical in containing the fire from damaging any of the other townhome units.
