One killed in Jackson County, OH, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5 p.m. on State Route 93 between Camba Road and Walker Road. The roadway will be closed for an unknown period of time, according to authorities.

The OSHP says two other people were transported with injuries. One was flown to a Cabell County, West Virginia hospital as a precaution and the other was taken to a local hospital by EMS. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but an official with the OSHP tells 13 News the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Troopers with the OSHP are investigating the cause of the crash.