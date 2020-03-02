One killed in single-vehicle crash in Boone County

RACINE, WV (WOWK) – One person has died and four others have been taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Boone County, according to the Racine Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department said the crash happened when an SUV collided with a rock outcrop along Lens Creek Road/WV 94. Four of the five people were ejected upon impact.
The West Virginia State Police are investigating and the road has reopened to traffic.
