KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews have reopened the left lane of I-64 West near the Dunbar exit. All lanes were previously closed due to a vehicle crash.
Drivers should continue to use caution in this area.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- TikTok to file lawsuit against Trump Administration over order banning app in US
- Trump extends unemployment benefits, defers payroll tax
- UPDATE: Left lane of I-64 W reopened after crash
- DeWines test negative for COVID
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 1,294 new cases, 16 additional deaths
- More CPD officers test positive for COVID
- Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus
- 22nd annual Logan Shrine Club Memorial golf outing to benefit children suffering from diseases
- Cupcake shop celebrates 10 year anniversary
- 13 News Now webcast, Friday, Aug. 7: Live at 9 p.m. EST