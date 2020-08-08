UPDATE: Left lane of I-64 W reopened after crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews have reopened the left lane of I-64 West near the Dunbar exit. All lanes were previously closed due to a vehicle crash.

Drivers should continue to use caution in this area.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

