KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after a shooting on Decota Road.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Pile says the shooter remained on the scene with the deputies.

There is no threat to the public, she says.

At this time, there is no other information available.