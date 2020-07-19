One man dead after weekend motorcycle crash in Huntington

Local News

by: Kimberely Blackburn

Posted: / Updated:

The 31st Street Bridge in Huntington. PHOTO COURTESY 13 NEWS STAFF/LANE BALL

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, a 49-year old South Carolina man was traveling on the 31st Street Bridge just after 1:30 a.m., Sunday, July 19

He left the roadway and on the bank on the Huntington side of the Ohio River.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. South Carolina authorities are making notification to his next of kin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

