HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Huntington.
According to the Huntington Police Department, a 49-year old South Carolina man was traveling on the 31st Street Bridge just after 1:30 a.m., Sunday, July 19
He left the roadway and on the bank on the Huntington side of the Ohio River.
EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. South Carolina authorities are making notification to his next of kin.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Confirmed COVID cases top 5k in West Virginia
- Swimmer seriously injured after boating hit-and-run incident on Tygart river
- Woman creates ‘Blessings Box’ in front yard to help those in need
- One man dead after weekend motorcycle crash in Huntington
- IWVP: Stopping the spread in Kanawha County
- IWVP: Current and future steps to keep West Virginia safe
- IWVP: Bringing closure to the families and COVID number tracking
- IWVP: Holding the medical system accountable
- Beckley pastor’s family, congregants battle COVID-19
- IWVP: VA Medical Center plea & how West Virginia stands amid the pandemic