Charleston Police search for armed & dangerous suspect after West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One man has been shot in the arm following a shooting that happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. November 7, 2019, on Charleston’s West Side. The shooting happened on the 1500th block of 2nd Avenue near Bream Streat.

Mary C. Snow Elementary was placed on lockdown as a result, but it has now been lifted. Officers will be stationed at the school for safety.

The victim, Jonathan Murphy, 38, was shot in the arm. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Another shooting happened in the same area early this morning around three and neighbors explain the two incidents are related. This has not been confirmed with law enforcement.

An investigation has begun and Charleston police are looking for the suspect, Alexander “Alex” Martel Brown, 37, of Charleston. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Brown will be charged with Malicious Wounding. Furthermore, Brown also has an active warrant for 1st Degree Robbery stemming from an incident occurring yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding Alex Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

Alexander “Alex” Martel Brown, 37, of Charleston. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Brown will be charged with Malicious Wounding.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories