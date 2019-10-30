One man shot outside Charleston bars; investigation continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One man has been hospitalized following an early morning shooting that happened October 30th, 2019 in downtown Charleston.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the Charleston Police Department responded to CAMC regarding a shooting victim, identified as Michael Shellman, 40.

Shellman advised officers that the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Kanawha Boulevard East outside a few bars.

He explained he was attempting to break up a fight involving females and several males that then began to beat him. Shellman managed to escape, running to his car across the street but was missing his phone. He began to yell at the suspects to give it back to him and then one of the suspects pulled a gun and fired several rounds.

Shellman sustained gunshot wounds to the hip, facial injuries and head trauma and is in critical condition.

Investigators found multiple shell casings near the scene and are continuing investigation.

They say a black Dodge Challenger is possibly involved in this shooting after wrecking near Orchard Manor Apartments. The front and back end are damaged.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News on-air and online for the latest updates.