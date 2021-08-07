One man’s trash is another man’s treasure: US-60 yard sale brings in crowd

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — It’s been said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Every year in northeast Kentucky, residents take the yard sale game to a whole new level.

The annual US-60 yard sale is not like what you would find in your neighborhood. The event stretches 35 miles and includes several counties.



Yard sale vendors set up along US-60 in northeast Kentucky. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

From Rowan County to the edge of Boyd County, Kentucky, booths were set up with new, used, and like-new items for sale. No matter what you’re looking for, chances are you may find it within a 35-mile radius.

For those who were manning the booths, they say this event was a great chance to earn a little extra cash.

You can get some good bargains and some people they depend on what they make to maybe take a little vacation or buy a little extra something. Aimee Porter, yard sale vendor

With carter county still in the red on the COVID-19 map, many residents were being cautious not just for their own safety, but for the safety of others.

The annual event brought in people from all over the tri-state, bringing back a lot of tourism that was lost last year during the pandemic. Now, while still taking the needed precautions, people are trying to get back to some form of normal.

The event also included local food vendors set up alongside the booths for bargain hunters to enjoy as well.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.