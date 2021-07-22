One of the largest side-by-side trail riding festivals: Dirt Days is back!

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Thousands of adrenaline junkies and out-of-towners make their way to the tri-state every year to experience this area’s amazing riding trails.

If you don’t mind getting a little dirty, the Dirt Days Riding Festival is for you. The event kicks off Saturday, July 24 in Williamson, West Virginia. Executive Director of the Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wes Wilson says the event has something for everyone.

“We are excited. It is going to be awesome. It’s going to be dirty, muddy and fun. Dirt tracks, mud pits, vendors, parades, fireworks you name it, we got it,” Wilson said.

Williamson City Councilman Stuart Hight says the event also helps boost the local economy.

“It feels great. They come and spend their money here and help out the local businesses,” Hight said. “It’s great for everybody. It helps the little towns that support Williamson because people stop on their way in town. its a win-win for everybody.”

Events at the festival begin this weekend. For more on the festival visit the Tug Valley CVB’s website.