BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.

Pomeroy Fire Department said crews responded to the one-vehicle crash on State Route 681 near Haning Ridge on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Crews found a truck on its top with the driver trapped inside above the water line, Pomeroy FD said.

(Photo courtesy: Pomeroy FD)

Officials said a wrecker came to secure the truck, and crews removed a door to free the driver.

Pomeroy FD said the driver was flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver’s friend is the one who contacted 911 and shared the driver’s location in an area with little cellphone service.

Along with Pomeroy FD, responders included Meigs County EMS, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33 Auto, and Healthnet airlift services.