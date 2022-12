HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening.

Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area.

One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say.

There is no other information at this time.

The Huntington Police Department handled this arrest, according to dispatchers.