One person dead after being shot with crossbow

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – One person is dead after being shot with a crossbow. The incident occurred on Forrestal Ave in St. Albans.
St. Albans Police Chief says they were dispatched to the scene around 9:40 p.m., to respond to a stabbing. They found one person with a crossbow wound upon arrival. They are not releasing details of the victim at this time.
No word on a suspect at this time. Police are conducting interviews at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.