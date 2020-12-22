One person dead after being shot with crossbow

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – One person is dead after being shot with a crossbow. The incident occurred on Forrestal Ave in St. Albans.

St. Albans Police Chief says they were dispatched to the scene around 9:40 p.m., to respond to a stabbing. They found one person with a crossbow wound upon arrival. They are not releasing details of the victim at this time.

No word on a suspect at this time. Police are conducting interviews at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

