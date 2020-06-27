One person dead after being struck by train

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston officials continue to investigate the death of a person struck by a CSX train early this morning.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Charleston Police officers dispatched to the scene near the intersection of South Park Road and Chesterfield Avenue at approximately 2:25 a.m., Saturday, June 27.

While there, officials pronounced the person dead. Officials are withholding identlfying of the person hit by the train until family notification can be completed.

The incident at this time remains under investigation by the City of Charleston Traffic Division.

