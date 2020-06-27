One person dead after being struck by train

Local News

by: Kimberely Blackburn

Posted: / Updated:
Crime scene tape police lights_1513633865643.png

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston officials continue to investigate the death of a person struck by a CSX train early this morning.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Charleston Police officers dispatched to the scene near the intersection of South Park Road and Chesterfield Avenue at approximately 2:25 a.m., Saturday, June 27.

While there, officials pronounced the person dead. Officials are withholding identlfying of the person hit by the train until family notification can be completed.

The incident at this time remains under investigation by the City of Charleston Traffic Division.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS