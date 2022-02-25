UPDATE (11:04 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that Route 60 will not reopen until around 1:30 p.m.

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead after a car collided head-on with a garbage truck early Friday morning.

Cabell County dispatch says that the crash happened on Route 60 between Ponderosa Drive and Morris Memorial Road in Culloden around 7:00 a.m.

The driver of the car was killed. The two people in the garbage truck were not injured.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s office says the road will remain closed while crews clear the scene.

13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.