One person dead in Dunbar following early morning shooting

Local News

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – One man is dead from gunshot wounds following a shooting that was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

It happened on the 900th block of Dunbar Avenue near TLC Lube & Car Care Center.

In connection to this incident, Kanawha County dispatchers received a call shortly before then that someone was shot and losing a lot of blood.

The Dunbar Police Department is handling the investigation with assistance from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

