October 31 2021 12:00 am

One person dead, multiple taken in for questioning after Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police are investigating a shots fired call that came in around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

According to Capt. Larry Zimmerman, when police arrived on the scene at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 30th Street, they discovered one person was dead.

Multiple people have been taken in for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

13 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

