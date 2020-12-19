One person hospitalized after stabbing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dispatch has confirmed to 13 News that one person is hospitalized after a stabbing took place at 809 Bigley Avenue.

Charleston Police Department and Charleston EMS are on scene. Police are investigating at this time.

No word on a suspect or current condition of victim at this time.

We have a crew on scene and will update you as more details are made available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.