One person hospitalized after stabbing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dispatch has confirmed to 13 News that one person is hospitalized after a stabbing took place at 809 Bigley Avenue.
Charleston Police Department and Charleston EMS are on scene. Police are investigating at this time.
No word on a suspect or current condition of victim at this time.
We have a crew on scene and will update you as more details are made available.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.