One person hospitalized following stabbing

Charleston Police investigate stabbing incident near Clendenin Street that leaves one injured. | Photo Courtesy: Larisa Casillas/WOWK Staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident that happened on Ida Mae Way near Clendenin Street in Charleston.

According to first responders on scene, the stabbing incident arose from a pepper spray fight.

One person has been arrested and no names have been released at this time.

The condition of the person injured is currently unknown. The Charleston Police Department is handling this ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and updates will follow once more information is released.