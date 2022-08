One person was hit by a car on Washington Street West in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was hit by a car on Washington Street West in Charleston.

The incident happened near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Charleston’s West Side around 7:40 p.m.

Dispatchers say one person was transported, but they did not know the extent of the injuries.

Charleston Police Department responded to this incident.

This is a developing story.