One person injured after Huntington shooting

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – One person is injured following a shooting in Huntington.

The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. at the W.K. Elliot Apartments in the Guyandotte area.

According to Chief Hank Dial, one man was injured and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Huntington Police are investigating the incident and running forensics.

13 News spoke to one man who says he’s been a Guyandotte resident his whole life. For the last four years, he’s taken care of his mother at the apartment complex.

“There’s a lot of activity going on unfortunately. But it’s not just here in the complex, it’s all over as everybody know with the opioids and everything,” said Eddie Henderson. “We’re just glad that they’re finally doing something about the problem here and hope they continue.”

Henderson says violence has sprung up in the area over the last few months.

Police continue to search for a suspect.