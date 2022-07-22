UPDATE (8:41 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022): A witness at the scene says the shooting after a pursuit between one person and a passenger in a vehicle.

They say the vehicle then left, came back, and someone in the back seat shot a firearm at a residence on Mabert Road.

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Police are investigating a shooting in the city of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Portsmouth Police Chief Deborah Brewer tells 13 News it happened on Mabert Road around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

One person injured after Portsmouth shooting

She says the victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives are still at the scene. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

13 News has a crew headed that way and will provide updates as soon as possible.