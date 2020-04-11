One person injured in Charleston officer-related shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after an officer-related shooting that occurred at the Renaissance Circle this afternoon.

According to Charleston city officials, a Charleston Police officer drew his weapon, but no officers were injured.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

