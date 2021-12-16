One person injured in home oxygen tank explosion

Metro 911 dispatchers say one person was injured when an around 12:22 p.m. this afternoon, Dec. 16, at a home along Deleware Avenue and Main Street in Charleston.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after an oxygen tank exploded at a home in Charleston.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the incident happened around 12:22 p.m. this afternoon, Dec. 16, at a home along Deleware Avenue and Main Street in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and EMS are on the scene. There is no word on the condition of the person injured.