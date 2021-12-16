One person injured in home oxygen tank explosion

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Metro 911 dispatchers say one person was injured when an around 12:22 p.m. this afternoon, Dec. 16, at a home along Deleware Avenue and Main Street in Charleston.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after an oxygen tank exploded at a home in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and EMS are on the scene. There is no word on the condition of the person injured.

