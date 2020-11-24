Young child killed in early morning Logan County fire

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – According to officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, one person is dead after an early morning apartment fire in Kistler.

Neighbors tell 13 News the victim was a 3-year-old boy. Authorities say a second person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

It happened on Buffalo Creek Road. According to the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the road remains closed at this time.

#BREAKING: This is what’s left of an apartment complex in Kistler where a 3-year-old boy unfortunately died in the fire this morning. One other person was transported. This is a developing story. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/PjR6Ga0RFX — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) November 24, 2020

We have a crew on scene working to get more information.