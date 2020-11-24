Young child killed in early morning Logan County fire

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – According to officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, one person is dead after an early morning apartment fire in Kistler.
Neighbors tell 13 News the victim was a 3-year-old boy. Authorities say a second person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
It happened on Buffalo Creek Road. According to the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the road remains closed at this time.
We have a crew on scene working to get more information.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.