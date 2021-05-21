Bridge reopens after deadly crash in Huntington

UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: The bridge has now reopened. Traffic began moving again at around 7:10 p.m. The crash remains under investigation. The victim has not been identified.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A person has died after a crash in Huntington.

Cabell County Dispatchers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, on the 6th Street Bridge in Huntington and shut down traffic in both directions until further notice.

No other injuries have been reported at this time. Traffic investigators remain on the scene.

We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this developing story.

The 6th Street Bridge in Huntington has been closed in both directions following a crash.