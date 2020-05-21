One person rescued after attempting to drive through high water

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person has been rescued after attempting to drive through high water Thursday morning, according to Metro 911.

It happened around 8 am Thursday morning on the I-77 NB Haines Branch Road. The vehicle, which was floating down the river, has since been pulled out, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director CW Sigman says people really need to heed the advice “turn around, don’t drown.”

The driver was saved by a good samaritan, according to Sigman.

The exit is currently shut down due to high water. No injuries are being reported.

BREAKING: high water along Haines Branch Road in Sissonvile causing issues this morning. Kanawha county emergency management tells us there is a car floating down the river. Metro 911 dispatchers tell me the driver had been pulled out. pic.twitter.com/8dfBeiF7gf — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) May 21, 2020

