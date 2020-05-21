SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person has been rescued after attempting to drive through high water Thursday morning, according to Metro 911.
It happened around 8 am Thursday morning on the I-77 NB Haines Branch Road. The vehicle, which was floating down the river, has since been pulled out, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management.
Kanawha County Emergency Management Director CW Sigman says people really need to heed the advice “turn around, don’t drown.”
The driver was saved by a good samaritan, according to Sigman.
The exit is currently shut down due to high water. No injuries are being reported.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
Follow Hannah Goetz on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 21, 2020
- Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
- 2020 Ohio State Fair canceled
- Nearly 39 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
- Landslide closes road in Lawrence County, OH
- COVID-19 related deaths rise to 70 in Mountain State
- One person rescued after attempting to drive through high water
- Two lanes close after tree hits tractor trailer on I-77 NB
- Kanawha County prepares for early voting
- Federal officials involved in search for missing Ohio teen, looking for white car possibly tied to case