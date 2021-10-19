One person shot, another detained in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital and another has been detained after a shooting in Cabell County.
According to dispatchers, the shooting took place in Milton, just before 6 P.M. at a home along Hayleigh Street.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says two people, who knew each other, got into some sort of a confrontation moments before the shooting.
Authorities are not releasing any more details at this time.
No names are being released and no word on the victims condition.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.