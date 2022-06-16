UPDATE (June 16, 2022, at 9:52 p.m.): Detective Ana Pile of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the person shot in St. Albans is said to be in critical condition.

Detective Pile had no other information at this time, as this case is being investigated by St. Albans Police Department.

It is unclear at this time if the shooting was a crime or was self-defense in response to a crime.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News for updates.

UPDATE (June 16, 2022, at 9:26 p.m.): Lt. Dann Wyatt with St. Albans Police Department reports one man was shot at a home on South Washington Street in St. Albans.

According to Wyatt, the man who shot the gun is cooperating with police.

The shooting apparently occurred in the garage of the home, Wyatt says. The incident reportedly involved a handgun.

There is no information on injuries at this time.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — St. Albans Police Department reports they are on a crime scene where one person was allegedly shot at South Washington Street.

Detectives are on their way to the scene, according to police.

Police say they are still trying to figure out the alleged victim’s name in this incident.

