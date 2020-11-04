One person shot in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been shot in the chest in Clay County, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the Wallback Road area. The suspect fled the scene in a gray Chevy truck with a light bar, according to the WVSP.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department found the truck unoccupied on Hansford Fork Road in Wallback.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time. The West Virginia State Police is leading the investigation.

