One person shot in Putnam County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shooting+with+police+lights5_1512994969221.jpg

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after one person was shot Sunday evening.

It happened along Sugar Camp Road.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene currently investigating. No one is in custody at this time.

Putnam County Dispatchers tell us the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events