One person shot in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after one person was shot Sunday evening.

It happened along Sugar Camp Road.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene currently investigating. No one is in custody at this time.

Putnam County Dispatchers tell us the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

